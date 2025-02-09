Travis Kelce Arrives in Style to Super Bowl LIX

Play video content NFL on FOX

Travis Kelce arrived in style for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

TK arrived to Caesars Superdome in The Big Easy looking straight out of the '70s ... swagged out in a brown suit and tinted sunglasses. He's got some nice bling on including a gold necklace and gold brooch shaped like a rose. He paired the look with a black bag.

The FOX Sports broadcasters had a fun time discussing TK's look as he walked into the stadium. Michael Strahan said "Killer Trav is killing em' in that '70s suit" going on to say he knows for sure John Travolta has the same suit.

This is the first time we've seen Travis since his dinner outing with girlfriend, Taylor Swift and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Friday night.

TS hasn't arrived to the stadium yet but she's not far behind.