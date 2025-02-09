Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Arrives in Style to Super Bowl LIX

Travis Kelce funky 'fit for super bowl lix

Published
020925_travis_kelce_kal
Sunday Night Fever
NFL on FOX

Travis Kelce arrived in style for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

TK arrived to Caesars Superdome in The Big Easy looking straight out of the '70s ... swagged out in a brown suit and tinted sunglasses. He's got some nice bling on including a gold necklace and gold brooch shaped like a rose. He paired the look with a black bag.

Travis Kelce Arrives in Style to Super Bowl LIX
Getty

The FOX Sports broadcasters had a fun time discussing TK's look as he walked into the stadium. Michael Strahan said "Killer Trav is killing em' in that '70s suit" going on to say he knows for sure John Travolta has the same suit.

This is the first time we've seen Travis since his dinner outing with girlfriend, Taylor Swift and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Friday night.

Travis Kelce Arrives in Style to Super Bowl LIX
Getty

TS hasn't arrived to the stadium yet but she's not far behind.

Chiefs vs Eagles -- Super Bowl LIX WAGS
Launch Gallery
Eagles Vs. Chiefs -- Super Bowl WAGs! Launch Gallery

Kick off is just hours away at 3:30 PM PT!!

related articles