Super Bowl Prop Bets, Will Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce Show Cleavage?!

Super Bowl LIX Cleavage Dominates Prop Bets!!!! ... Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce

super bowl bets
Getty Composite

Super Bowl LIX is almost here -- and while you could put money down on the point spread or over/under, wouldn't bettin' on boobs be so much more fun?!

With the Chiefs and the Eagles about to square off for the Lombardi Trophy, BetOnline revealed a whole gang of entertaining prop bets for prospective wagerers.

Peep some of the most interesting:

Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift?
• No -2500
• Yes +800

kendrick lamar
Getty

Will Kendrick Lamar show nipple during halftime performance?
• No -250
• Yes +170

What's higher?
• Age of Bill Belichick's GF (24) -115
• Patrick Mahomes # of completions -115

Will Donna Kelce show cleavage?
• Yes +1000

Will Taylor Swift's bra be shown?
• Yes +400

Will Gigi Hadid say the game was rigged if the Eagles lose?
• Yes +1600
(FYI, Gigi's BF, Bradley Cooper is a huge Birds fan)

0207 bradley cooper eagles getty
Getty

Will Kendrick perform "Not Like Us"?
• Yes -3300

First time President Donald Trump appears on TV?
• 1st Quarter -650
• 2nd Quarter +350
• 3rd Quarter +750
• 4th Quarter +900

Will Andy Reid say "burger" during on-field interview?
• Yes +500

And, there's a ton more -- from betting on whether any player will wear a WWE-themed championship belt, to the coin toss, National Anthem, and color of the winning team's Gatorade ... to if any players will be arrested in New Orleans.

Kickoff's set for 3:30 PM PT on Sunday ... good luck!!!!!! 💸💸💸💸

