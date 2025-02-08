Super Bowl Prop Bets, Will Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce Show Cleavage?!

Super Bowl LIX is almost here -- and while you could put money down on the point spread or over/under, wouldn't bettin' on boobs be so much more fun?!

With the Chiefs and the Eagles about to square off for the Lombardi Trophy, BetOnline revealed a whole gang of entertaining prop bets for prospective wagerers.

Peep some of the most interesting:

Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift?

• No -2500

• Yes +800

Will Kendrick Lamar show nipple during halftime performance?

• No -250

• Yes +170

What's higher?

• Age of Bill Belichick's GF (24) -115

• Patrick Mahomes # of completions -115

Will Donna Kelce show cleavage?

• Yes +1000

Will Taylor Swift's bra be shown?

• Yes +400

Will Gigi Hadid say the game was rigged if the Eagles lose?

• Yes +1600

(FYI, Gigi's BF, Bradley Cooper is a huge Birds fan)

Will Kendrick perform "Not Like Us"?

• Yes -3300

First time President Donald Trump appears on TV?

• 1st Quarter -650

• 2nd Quarter +350

• 3rd Quarter +750

• 4th Quarter +900

Will Andy Reid say "burger" during on-field interview?

• Yes +500

And, there's a ton more -- from betting on whether any player will wear a WWE-themed championship belt, to the coin toss, National Anthem, and color of the winning team's Gatorade ... to if any players will be arrested in New Orleans.