Super Bowl Prop Bets, Will Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce Show Cleavage?!
Super Bowl LIX Cleavage Dominates Prop Bets!!!! ... Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce
Super Bowl LIX is almost here -- and while you could put money down on the point spread or over/under, wouldn't bettin' on boobs be so much more fun?!
With the Chiefs and the Eagles about to square off for the Lombardi Trophy, BetOnline revealed a whole gang of entertaining prop bets for prospective wagerers.
Peep some of the most interesting:
Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift?
• No -2500
• Yes +800
Will Kendrick Lamar show nipple during halftime performance?
• No -250
• Yes +170
What's higher?
• Age of Bill Belichick's GF (24) -115
• Patrick Mahomes # of completions -115
Will Donna Kelce show cleavage?
• Yes +1000
Will Taylor Swift's bra be shown?
• Yes +400
Will Gigi Hadid say the game was rigged if the Eagles lose?
• Yes +1600
(FYI, Gigi's BF, Bradley Cooper is a huge Birds fan)
Will Kendrick perform "Not Like Us"?
• Yes -3300
First time President Donald Trump appears on TV?
• 1st Quarter -650
• 2nd Quarter +350
• 3rd Quarter +750
• 4th Quarter +900
Will Andy Reid say "burger" during on-field interview?
• Yes +500
And, there's a ton more -- from betting on whether any player will wear a WWE-themed championship belt, to the coin toss, National Anthem, and color of the winning team's Gatorade ... to if any players will be arrested in New Orleans.
Kickoff's set for 3:30 PM PT on Sunday ... good luck!!!!!! 💸💸💸💸