Super Bowl Suites With Views of Taylor Swift, Donald Trump In High Demand

Folks looking to snag a suite for the Big Game are hoping to get a GREAT view ... but forget the action on the field -- they wanna peep Taylor Swift and President Trump!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... those willing to drop a fat check on a Super Bowl box are requesting spots that will put them near or in eyesight of the two biggest names that'll be at the Superdome on Sunday -- Travis Kelce's girlfriend and No. 47.

Mike Zandman, president and CEO of Entertainment Access -- a company assisting high-profile clients with luxurious hospitality for the weekend -- told us his clients' desires are no surprise ... but info on celebs' expected whereabouts is "sacred," so there's no way to grant their wishes.

Zandman said Swift's romance with the Chiefs tight end has taken things to the "next level" for E.A. -- not just for the Super Bowl, but regular season games, too ... as she truly is a "big draw."

Outside of the game, Zandman broke down what his clients are experiencing in NOLA ... from transportation to fine dining to parties and more -- and everything is top-tier.

As for overall interest in the game, Zandman admitted it's down this year compared to other Super Bowls ... and the Chiefs' dominance is playing a big role in that.