Lady Gaga Performs on Bourbon Street for Super Bowl LIX Segment With Tom Brady
Lady Gaga, Tom Brady and a bunch of celebs are banding together for a special Super Bowl LIX segment ... filming a tribute to a series of tragic events across the country.
Check out this video from Bourbon Street ... Tom is front and center in a Los Angeles Fire Department shirt as a group of sports stars flanked by law enforcement and first responders walk down the street with a camera crew capturing their every move.
Michael Strahan's talking into the camera with a NOLA Strong shirt ... and you hear him reference the New Orleans terror attack, the devastating North Carolina hurricane and the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.
Lady Gaga performs in the middle of Bourbon Street with a full band behind her ... as Tom, Michael and Terry Bradshaw watch from the front row.
Other sports figures featured in the segment include Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Andrew Whitworth.
Super Bowl LIX is being played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this Sunday and it's a good bet this segment will play at some point during the pre-game show or the broadcast.