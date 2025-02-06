Lady Gaga Performs on Bourbon Street for Super Bowl LIX Segment With Tom Brady

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Lady Gaga, Tom Brady and a bunch of celebs are banding together for a special Super Bowl LIX segment ... filming a tribute to a series of tragic events across the country.

Check out this video from Bourbon Street ... Tom is front and center in a Los Angeles Fire Department shirt as a group of sports stars flanked by law enforcement and first responders walk down the street with a camera crew capturing their every move.

Lady Gaga performs in the middle of Bourbon Street with a full band behind her ... as Tom, Michael and Terry Bradshaw watch from the front row.