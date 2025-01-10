New Orleans PD Body Cam Shows Terrorist Open Fire on Cops

Play video content

New body cam footage is revealing New Orleans cops putting themselves in incredible danger to stop the Bourbon Street terrorist attack.

The newly released video starts after the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, had mowed down NYE revelers and crashed his truck ... and you see officers swarming around the vehicle with their guns drawn.

With the driver's side door open, one officer was closing in, just inches from Jabbar, who the cops couldn't see due to the airbags deploying in his truck. But, without warning, the terrorist came out firing his gun from behind the airbag.

The officers quickly retreated, but returned fire as they did, and killed Jabbar.

As we reported, 2 NOPD officers got shot during the exchange and were hospitalized, but they survived the injuries.