Tiger Bech's Friend, Injured In Attack, Speaks Out Following Death Of Football Star

Ryan Quigley -- friend and former teammate of late college football standout Tiger Bech -- broke his silence after the death of the Princeton star ... as the two buddies found themselves in the middle of the horrible Bourbon Street terror attack.

Quigley, also a former Princeton Tiger, commented on a post put out by his alma mater mourning the death of 27-year-old Bech, with RQ writing, "I love you forever, Pal."

Quigley, who remains hospitalized with a broken leg, sustained during the attack, played at the Ivy League institution from 2016-19. He appeared in 33 games, rushing for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns.

A GoFundMe was started to help raise funds for both Quigley's medical expenses and Bech's funeral expenses. It's raised just about $80K before being closed to new donations.

Bech was among the 14 killed when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck down the busy French Quarter Streets at a high rate of speed, injuring dozens in addition to those who tragically lost their lives.

Bech was taken to a local hospital, where he was held on life support until his family arrived. He passed away shortly after.

"You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment," his brother Jack Bech wrote. "I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us ❤️"

After his playing days, Bech persued a career as a stockbroker in New York. He was just 27 years old.