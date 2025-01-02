New Orleans Saints Mourn Superdome Staffer Killed In Terrorist Attack

The New Orleans Saints are mourning the loss of Matthew Tenedorio, an employee at the Caesars Superdome ... who was one of the 14 people killed in the New Year's terrorist attack.

The NFL team shared its condolences on Thursday ... saying it is "heartbroken" by the tragedy.

"Among those lost was Matthew Tenedorio, a valued member of the ASM New Orleans video production team," the statement said.

"Matthew was a young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans."

Tenedorio's parents addressed the unthinkable loss with local media ... with his dad saying Matthew's dream job was to work at the Superdome.

Even more heartbreaking ... his mother says she tried to dissuade him from going to Bourbon Street for New Year's.

The parents said they frantically called Matthew after learning of the fatal attack ... and when they could not reach him, they knew something was wrong.