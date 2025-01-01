Ex-Princeton Football Player Tiger Bech Killed In New Orleans Terrorist Attack

Former college football standout Tiger Bech was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack early Wednesday morning, his brother announced. He was just 28 years old.

Bech -- an all-conference kick returner for the Princeton Tigers -- was in New Orleans for the holiday when he was struck by the pickup truck that drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street around 3:15 AM local time.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was held on life support until his family arrived at the facility, according to local outlets.

Bech played at Princeton from 2017-19 as a kick returner and receiver ... earning three touchdowns, 53 catches and 825 yards over the course of his college career.

After his playing days, he pursued a career as a stockbroker in New York.

Bech's brother, Jack -- who played football as well at TCU and LSU -- shared a heartbreaking tribute hours after the tragedy that killed at least 15 and injured dozens more ... saying, "Love you always brother !"

"You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us ❤️"

Princeton coach Bob Surace shared his condolences on the loss of the program's former player ... praising Bech for being the utmost competitor.

"He was somebody that somehow, like in the key moments, just excelled and was full of energy, full of life," he told ESPN.

The driver of the pickup truck -- Shamsud-Din Jabbar -- was killed during a shootout with responding officers on the scene. The FBI is currently on the hunt for potential accomplices.