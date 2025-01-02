Ten People Injured in New York Shooting Outside Nightclub, Not Terrorism

Violence reigns in 2025, because there's been yet another horrific attack ... this one outside a New York City club where 10 people were shot Wednesday night in a brazen attack -- but it's not related to terrorism, police say.

Approximately 15 people were just outside Amazura in Queens when, suddenly, 3 or 4 people opened fire. Authorities say approximately 30 shots were fired ... then the shooters took off on foot, jumped in a car and fled.

The victims were all part of a group of mostly teens -- 16 to 20 years old -- who were waiting outside to enter the private event inside the club.

Six females and 4 males were taken to hospitals. Authorities say none had life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the mass shooting took place during a birthday memorial for a homicide victim and detectives believe the violence might be gang-related. Our sources noted there was no link to the 2 New Year's attacks with apparent ties to terrorism in Louisiana and Nevada.

As you know, at least 15 people are dead in New Orleans after a man who had been radicalized by ISIS drove through a massive crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens. He was killed by cops during a shootout.

Just hours later someone drove a Tesla Cyber Truck in front of the Trump Hotel in Vegas and in a matter of seconds it exploded, killing the driver and injuring 7 others. It not only has the markings of a terror attack -- Elon Musk's car company in front of Donald Trump's property -- but there are connections between the New Orleans attack and the Vegas explosion.