Ten People Injured in New York Shooting Outside Nightclub, Not Terrorism
Violence reigns in 2025, because there's been yet another horrific attack ... this one outside a New York City club where 10 people were shot Wednesday night in a brazen attack -- but it's not related to terrorism, police say.
Approximately 15 people were just outside Amazura in Queens when, suddenly, 3 or 4 people opened fire. Authorities say approximately 30 shots were fired ... then the shooters took off on foot, jumped in a car and fled.
The victims were all part of a group of mostly teens -- 16 to 20 years old -- who were waiting outside to enter the private event inside the club.
Six females and 4 males were taken to hospitals. Authorities say none had life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the mass shooting took place during a birthday memorial for a homicide victim and detectives believe the violence might be gang-related. Our sources noted there was no link to the 2 New Year's attacks with apparent ties to terrorism in Louisiana and Nevada.
As you know, at least 15 people are dead in New Orleans after a man who had been radicalized by ISIS drove through a massive crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens. He was killed by cops during a shootout.
Just hours later someone drove a Tesla Cyber Truck in front of the Trump Hotel in Vegas and in a matter of seconds it exploded, killing the driver and injuring 7 others. It not only has the markings of a terror attack -- Elon Musk's car company in front of Donald Trump's property -- but there are connections between the New Orleans attack and the Vegas explosion.
Among other things ... both the Vegas and New Orleans drivers rented their car from the same car-sharing company, and the detonators found at both crime scenes seemed to match.