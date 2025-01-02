New Orleans Terrorist Arrested for Theft in Houston

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist who wreaked havoc on a New Orleans street early Wednesday, was arrested for theft and it's part of a timeline that shows money proved elusive for him.

Jabbar was arrested in November 2002 in Houston for theft involving somewhere between $50 an $500 ... this according to court records obtained by TMZ. The records do not get specific as to what or where he stole.

Play video content

Jabbar pled guilty to the misdemeanor, paid a $100 fine and was sentenced to 9 months of community supervision. The docs say there were no controlled substances involved in the crime and no weapons were used.

It's another thread in his life that seemed plagued with financial troubles. He was sued for delinquent child support back in 2012. When he divorced in 2016, the assets listed in his settlement were marginal.

His Houston home, which was raided by cops shortly after the terrorist attack, showed the squalor in which he lived leading up to the attack.