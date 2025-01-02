Saints Star Cam Jordan Donates $25k To New Orleans Terror Attack Victims

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan is doing his part to help his community following the New Year's Day tragedy -- making a large financial contribution to the victims of the attack.

The 35-year-old defensive end shared his condolences shortly after the news broke Wednesday morning ... and hours later, he revealed he was teaming up with the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the city to help those affected.

Jordan wrote a $25,000 check to support the families who lost loved ones ... as well as the dozens who were severely injured in the attack.

As we previously reported, Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck through Bourbon Street around 3:15 AM ... killing at least 15 and injuring dozens more. The FBI is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech was among those who lost his life in the attack. He was just 28 years old.

Bech was struck during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was held on life support until his family arrived at the facility.