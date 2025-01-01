Ten Dead as Truck Plows Into New Year's Eve Crowd in New Orleans

Ten people are dead and at least 30 injured in what the New Orleans Mayor is calling a terrorist attack.

🚨 The mayor of New Orleans called the incident a "terrorist attack.” The number of dead is now at 12 https://t.co/8khD9W7LZz pic.twitter.com/dB5oB2keiI — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 1, 2025 @JewishWarrior13

A pickup truck with a man behind the wheel careened into a crowd of New Year's Eve revelers on Canal and Bourbon Street at around 3:15 AM Wednesday ... just as the NYE celebration was winding down.

Authorities say the man was traveling at a high rate of speed and went around barricades before slamming his vehicle into the crowd, as he was firing shots from an assault rifle. Two police officers were hit.

Witnesses say the driver was wearing full body armor.

The driver got out of his truck with his weapon and police shot him dead.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the driver clearly had an intent to kill as many people as possible.

Play video content

The FBI is now on the case, and Special Agent Alethea Duncan, who heads up the agency's New Orleans field office, says they found at least one improvised explosive device on scene.

The injured were taken to 5 hospitals in the New Orleans area.