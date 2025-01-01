Nickelodeon Star Madisyn Shipman's Sexy Champagne Shower for 2025

Play video content Chris Applebaum

Madisyn Shipman, a former child star known for her work in Nickelodeon's "Game Shakers," is looking all grown up in a celebratory New Year's Eve video ... which features some spicy lingerie and a sexy Champagne shower.

Check it out ... Madisyn dons a black 2-piece and a pearl cutout overlay for a new shoot by director Chris Applebaum. The new video is meant to commemorate the new year, as Madisyn also rocks a "Happy New Year" headband and fur coat for the shoot.

The actress is practically unrecognizable, looking beyond jaw-dropping thanks to her golden blonde locks and tan physique ... a far cry from the teen who appeared on Nickelodeon.

Madisyn ups the ante for her shoot, too ... choosing to cover herself in Champagne after shaking the bottle -- resulting in quite the eruption. It's clear not all bottles are meant for consuming!!!

While this transformation may raise some eyebrows for some, the 22-year-old starlet has embarked on several sexy endeavors in recent years.

Not only has Madisyn pursued a music career following her departure from the Nickelodeon network, but she also joined the Playboy Creator Platform in 2023 ... which allows creators to directly publish and monetize their NSFW material. Think OnlyFans for the Playboy brand!!!