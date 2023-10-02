Former Child Star Madisyn Shipman Says Playboy Gig Leading to Odd Requests

Play video content TMZ.com

Former child star Madisyn Shipman's big move to Playboy has already come with some bizarre asks from fans ... including at least one thing she's for sure not down to provide.

We got the 20-year-old actress/singer in Santa Monica, where she opened up about why Playboy's online platform was the right place for her after starring on Nickelodeon's "Game Shakers" in the 2010s.

Madisyn admits she was looking for a way to reclaim her sexuality after having to follow so many rules -- and she lists 'em -- as a kid in the spotlight.

But, she says the move to Playboy has come with lots of fan requests, some of which have totally caught her off guard. What she's discovered is there a way more people with peeing fetishes than she ever suspected, and it's just not her cup of tea.

BTW, Madisyn tells us she's also not interested in doing nude shoots at this point ... adding her digital footprint could lead to some awkward convos with her future kids.

Madisyn breakout role was playing Kenzie Bell on the Nick series from 2015 to 2019, staring alongside Kel Mitchell.