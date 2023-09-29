Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kellyanne Conway Sings Praises Of Daughter Claudia For Being Independent

Kellyanne Conway Extremely Proud of Daughter Claudia ... 'An Independent Spirit'

9/29/2023 12:30 AM PT
PROUD MAMA
Kellyanne Conway has nothing but great things to say about her daughter, Claudia ... calling her an independent woman who's making big moves straight out of high school.

We got the former Senior Counselor to Donald Trump Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in CA, after the Republican debate came to a close.

Kellyanne let us know how 18-year-old Claudia's career as a singer has been going, a few years after making a name for herself on season 19 of "American Idol."

3/23/21
END OF THE ROAD
ABC

According to Kellyanne, Claudia's doin' great outside music, too -- saying she got herself a fellowship in the Big Apple while taking a gap year from school.

Claudia Conway Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
We also ask her what she thinks about her kid being a part of Playboy earlier this year, but KC says her daughter's an entrepreneur and an independent gal, and she's proud of her ... although she claims Claudia's Playboy days might be over.

1/19/21
DRASTIC APPROACH
Tik Tok/@claudiamconway

It sounds like the 2 have a much better relationship these days. In 2021, Claudia secretly filmed and posted a video of Kellyanne screaming and cussing her out.

1/19/21
TENSION THROUGH THE ROOF
Tik Tok/@claudiamconway

Claudia later posted a video of Kellyanne talking with cops about their explosive confrontation ... and law enforcement sources told us cops did a welfare check after the intense video was shared.

Fortunately, that all seems to be in the rearview.

Old news is old news!
