Claudia Conway Launches Playboy Bunny Career

Claudia Conway -- daughter of Kellyanne Conway -- is taking up a new trade ... launching a career as an online Playboy model.

The famous brand made the announcement Wednesday from its official IG account with a photo of Claudia ... captioned, "Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway 🐰 See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold Subscribe at the link in stories..."

The DailyMail first reported ... 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump's former advisor reportedly launched her account back in April, and so far, she's posted several photos posing in bikinis. Folks can also buy more risque online photos, like cleavage close-ups, with prices ranging from $5 to $99.

Play video content 10/7/20 @claudiamconway / TikTok

Claudia, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, gained popularity from her TikToks and her tumultuous relationship with her mother.

The two have gotten into several on-camera spats, and Claudia has had no problem airing it all out online.

Play video content 7/6/21

As we told you, the mother-daughter duo has since been working on their relationship, and seem to be in a much better place now.

You'll recall, she auditioned for "American Idol" back in 2021 and shocked a ton of fans with her vocals, despite eventually getting eliminated.