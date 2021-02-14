Claudia Conway Auditions on 'Idol' with Appearance from Kellyanne

Claudia Conway's audition for the 'American Idol' judges finally aired ... showcasing the teen's talent as well as her politically famous folks.

Conway was one of several singers highlighted during the show's premiere Sunday. Katy Perry was quick to ask the 16-year-old "Are you ok?" as soon as she could. Claudia responded with a "No, but, yes, I'm so good." She then sang a version of Rihanna's "Love On The Brain" which missed the mark with judges before singing Adele's "When We Were Young."

Eventually, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each gave Claudia a "yes," ... moving her on to the next round.

Claudia was accompanied by her dad, George Conway, to the audition but her famous mom, Kellyanne, made a digital appearance thanks to Idol's video board. Kellyanne celebrated Claudia's golden ticket and let her daughter know she was proud of her.

Kellyanne's relationship with her daughter has been the focus of a lot of attention lately. TMZ broke the story ... cops were called to the family's New Jersey home last month after Claudia posted a string of videos on TikTok of verbal spats with her mom.