Bill Maher Ticks Off 22 Trump Insults to Kellyanne Conway
Bill Maher Here's What Trump Said About Me ... Epic Reaction from Kellyanne Conway
1/16/2021 7:03 AM PT
Bill Maher is back with a vengeance!!! None other than Kellyanne Conway kicked off Bill's first show since the election, and there were some hilarious moments.
Bill reminded Kellyanne she once said Trump didn't hurl personal insults ... well, he then ticked off not 2, not 5, not 10, not 20 ... but 22 Trumpian attacks on the 'Real Time' host, including, "Moron," "Stupid guy," "A low life," "Failing comedian," "Dumb ass," and so on.
Kellyanne's response ... well, watch the video. It's hilarious.
Maybe even more hilarious .... Bill wanted to explain to Trump in the simplest terms that he really did lose the election, so he wrote a children's book called "Pack Your S*** and Go."
It begins like this ...
All the votes have been counted
All the courts said no
You're all out of options
Now pack your s*** and go
Best political show on TV ... period.