Cops Investigating Screaming Match Between Kellyanne Conway and Daughter Claudia

Kellyanne Conway got a knock on her door after getting into a social-media-documented screaming match with her daughter, Claudia, and the people on the other side of the door were cops.

Kellyanne's 16-year-old daughter posted a TikTok video showing police speaking with her mom. KC told the cops Claudia was going through a tough time and even mentions they're going to family therapy.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... this was a welfare check. Someone called police after seeing a video that Claudia secretly recorded and posted, showing her mom screaming and swearing at her.

Play video content 1/19/21 @claudiamconway/Tik Tok

Our law enforcement sources say the matter is still under investigation. In fact, Kellyanne mentions an earlier police visit on November 2, which -- not coincidentally -- was the day before the Presidential election. As you know, Claudia detests Trump and is livid her mom has been a tireless supporter of the ex-Prez.

Play video content 1/19/21 @claudiamconway/Tik Tok

In one of the videos, Claudia insisted she was not looking for attention but rather "looking for safety." She has accused her mom of being "physically, mentally and emotionally abusive."

Play video content 10/7/20 @claudiamconway / TikTok

The family has been in chaos for a while. Kellyanne's husband is an ardent Trump critic, so home life is anything but peaceful.