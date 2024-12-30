2024 Hot Shots ... 365 Days Of Hollywood Hotties!

2024 was a year filled with shirtless shots and lovely ladies 'n' gents droppin' it like it's HOT! What better way to review the past year than to flash a bright spotlight on all the flashiest shots?!

You'd think the switch up in temps would call for layering and bundling up, but the celebs set their own rules and trends in November ... and their garments were FALL'in off! Fans and followers hunkered down with sexy snaps from the stars!

The celebs ripped off their sexy Halloween costumes and gave nothin' but bare bones and skin the entire month of October! Hollywood was lookin' oh so fine and was sending chills right down your spine!

Summer went out with a bang with September stars saying farewell to the hot sunny days and brought hella shredded beach boys 'n' baes ... A plethora of celebs lit the fuse on the season ... and went out lookin' fire 🔥!

August came in hot and heavy with the celebs laying out, catching some rays and flaunting their fit figures by throwing hot shots right in your face! School may have been back in session, but summer wasn't over just yet!

Hollywood let it all hang out during the hot days of Summer! For all of July, the celebs were either shedding all their layers or cooling off by the water in their skimpiest of swimwear!

Summer came in hot with heat waves rolling over Hollywood ... and these celebs couldn't help but TAKE IT OFF for the month of June! Whether posing by the pool, hanging at the beach or just a reason to snap a sultry selfie ... the stars were heatin' up!

May kicked off with celebs parading their bathing suit bods at poolside hangs, and the beaches were flooded with toned bods and lots of bikinis. Hollywood geared up for the hot days and sunny rays and the month was LIT!

If there's one sure thing April brought ... it was a bountiful amount of celebs under the sunshine, lookin' mighty damn fine! Hollywood was blooming with excitement all month long, with stars eager to strip down and parade their bangin' bods heading into summer!

The celebs marched right into the month of March with sexy shots nearly blowing out the scoreboard! Social media was packed with Hollywood playing their most revealing pics ... clearly the famous folks had MAD GAME!

It was a frisky February in Hollywood .... with celebs leaping into the special occasion and adding the "sex" right into the bissextile month! Smokin' shots of the hottest and bodice were flaming the feeds so quick it had IG algorithms overheating!

Dry January? My a** ... so said the stars sunning themselves during idyllic getaways far and wide. Sure, alcohol didn't have to be involved ... as long as there was a whole lot of seawater, it was a hell of a good time!