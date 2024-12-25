Sexy Celebrity Santas Guess Who!

Who doesn't want to see Santa showing more skin as they shimmy down the chimney?! Well lucky for you, these Sexy Santas have hit the town and their sexy 'fits are hittin' hard ... HO HO HO!

"You Better Watch Out" for some famous ladies like Meghan Trainor and Madison Beer dashing through Santa's workshop -- practically giving their little helpers a heart attack!

We've given you a sneak peak to these hot precious gifts, but now it's on you to unwrap the hidden treasure and guess who's who!