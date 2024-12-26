Emily Ratajkowski Looks Merry Throughout Her Dashing December

Emily Ratajkowski really lived it up this December ... posting about holiday hangouts with pals, international trips -- and, of course, sexy snaps for her huge swath of followers.

The model filled up her IG with pic after pic ... bringing the Christmas cheer in a black sweater and a pair of tiny red shorts that left little leg covered.

She's got the Santa hat on in this pic too ... ready to deliver gifts to all her good followers!

Emily didn't spend this holiday season all by her lonesome BTW ... going out to dinner with some pals -- and sipping on a dirty martini.

Em Rata showed all of her followers how to make the perfect snow angel ... step 1, be Emily Ratajkowski -- step 2 lay down in the snow and get to work!

Emily decided to do a little traveling now that she's got some time away from work ... posting a hot shot from her hotel in Japan.

And, she defintely cut loose on vacay ... putting away a few drinks in the Land of the Rising Sun.