Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Merry Throughout Her Dashing December

Emily Ratajkowski Hot For the Holidays ... Look at Her Dashing December

Inside Look At Em Rata's Dashing December
Launch Gallery
Em's December! Launch Gallery

Emily Ratajkowski really lived it up this December ... posting about holiday hangouts with pals, international trips -- and, of course, sexy snaps for her huge swath of followers.

The model filled up her IG with pic after pic ... bringing the Christmas cheer in a black sweater and a pair of tiny red shorts that left little leg covered.

1226-Emily-Ratajkowski-Dashing-December-Sub3

She's got the Santa hat on in this pic too ... ready to deliver gifts to all her good followers!

1226-Emily-Ratajkowski-Dashing-December-Sub5

Emily didn't spend this holiday season all by her lonesome BTW ... going out to dinner with some pals -- and sipping on a dirty martini.

1226-Emily-Ratajkowski-Dashing-December-Sub1

Em Rata showed all of her followers how to make the perfect snow angel ... step 1, be Emily Ratajkowski -- step 2 lay down in the snow and get to work!

1226-Emily-Ratajkowski-Dashing-December-Sub2

Emily decided to do a little traveling now that she's got some time away from work ... posting a hot shot from her hotel in Japan.

1226-Emily-Ratajkowski-Dashing-December-Sub4

And, she defintely cut loose on vacay ... putting away a few drinks in the Land of the Rising Sun.

All in all, seems like Emily really enjoyed her December -- and, fans got to enjoy watching her celebrate all month long!

related articles