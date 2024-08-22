Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Emily Ratajkowski Glued at Hip With Shaboozey at NYC Screening

Emily Ratajkowski Glued At Hip With Shaboozey at NYC Bash!!!

emily ratajkowski and shaboozey getty bg 1
Getty/Backgrid Composite

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping it casual ... playing it cool at the "Blink Twice" screening in NYC.

The model and the singer were inseparable at the event, as they snuck in some cozy private chats amid all the party buzz Wednesday night.

082224_ratajkowski_shaboozey_kal
SPARKS FLYING
BACKGRID

The pair was in great company, rubbing elbows with the crime thriller’s director, Zoë Kravitz, who was there with her boo and star of the movie, Channing Tatum, among others.

But back to Emily and Shaboozey ... these two kicked off the dating buzz earlier this month when she showed up at his performance at NYC's Z100 Summer Bash ... just days after they were reportedly spotted hand in hand at a Manhattan nightclub.

Celebs Hit The Blink Twice After Party at Metrograph
Launch Gallery
the 'blink twice' after-party Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Sources told TMZ at the time, Emily and Shaboozey weren’t officially a thing -- they were just hanging out, keeping it casual, and seeing where the vibes take them.

emily ratajkowski and shaboozey arriving to blink twice party getty 1
Getty

Fast-forward a few weeks, and it’s clear they’re spending quality time together -- and looking pretty good while doing it! Maybe it's time to take the next step and make it official?

