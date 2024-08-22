Emily Ratajkowski Glued at Hip With Shaboozey at NYC Screening

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping it casual ... playing it cool at the "Blink Twice" screening in NYC.

The model and the singer were inseparable at the event, as they snuck in some cozy private chats amid all the party buzz Wednesday night.

Play video content BACKGRID

The pair was in great company, rubbing elbows with the crime thriller’s director, Zoë Kravitz, who was there with her boo and star of the movie, Channing Tatum, among others.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

But back to Emily and Shaboozey ... these two kicked off the dating buzz earlier this month when she showed up at his performance at NYC's Z100 Summer Bash ... just days after they were reportedly spotted hand in hand at a Manhattan nightclub.

Sources told TMZ at the time, Emily and Shaboozey weren’t officially a thing -- they were just hanging out, keeping it casual, and seeing where the vibes take them.