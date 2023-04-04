Emily Ratajkowski Has Been Dating Harry Styles for Two Months

Play video content Going Mental with Eileen Kelly

Emily Ratajkowski has apparently been dating Harry Styles for two months -- according to her, anyway.

The model dropped the bombshell last month -- way back on March 9, in fact -- during a sitdown with someone named Eileen Kelly ... although she never really says HS's name. What she does say, however, is that she'd recently been seeing someone for 4 weeks.

You gotta put two and two together here ... she's obviously talking about Harry, at least from what she says about the guy -- which totally matches up with his profile.

Emily says, "I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great.'" She goes on to say that she'd been looking for someone who's independent and who leads their own life ... without needing to be around her all the time.

ER suggests this was a problem in her last relationship ... namely, her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

As we reported, Emily and Harry were spotted locking lips in Tokyo a couple weeks ago -- and were passionately in the moment. Now, we have some context ... they'd been at it for a while, it seems.

The strange thing, though, is that Emily has kinda dated around these past few months -- so, while you could assume she's referring to Harry here ... she could also, perhaps, be referring to Eric Andre ... who was butt-naked at her house around this same time frame.