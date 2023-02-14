Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Pose For Nude Valentine's Day Post

Emily Ratajkowski, Eric André We're Baring It All For Valentine's Day

2/14/2023 8:37 AM PT
eric andre

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are baring it all to make their relationship Instagram official ... posing nude on a very special day for couples.

The comedian just posted a couple photos of him and Emily showing tons of skin ... Eric's on the couch in the buff and she appears to be wearing only a bra.

eric andre

Eric's wishing Emily a happy Valentine's Day ... and it appears they're doing a little nude photo shoot at her place, with a couple of well-placed heart emojis over his privates.

As you can see, the wine was flowing and their clothes are all over the floor ... and there's furry rugs and a fireplace. How romantic.

Stars Celebrating Valentines Day 2023
Launch Gallery
Stars Celebrating v-Day 2023 Launch Gallery

Ever the comedian, Eric also posted one of the photos on his IG story with a different caption ... "💘Happy Black History Month💘."

Emily Ratajkowski Goes On Date With Eric Andre
Launch Gallery
NYC Date Night Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

As you know ... Emily and Eric have been dating since January, going out for a romantic evening in the Big Apple before jetting off on a tropical vacation.

Monday night they were sitting courtside together at the Knicks game, and now they're IG official ... just in time for V-Day.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later