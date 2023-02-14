Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Pose For Nude Valentine's Day Post

We're Baring It All For Valentine's Day

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are baring it all to make their relationship Instagram official ... posing nude on a very special day for couples.

The comedian just posted a couple photos of him and Emily showing tons of skin ... Eric's on the couch in the buff and she appears to be wearing only a bra.

Eric's wishing Emily a happy Valentine's Day ... and it appears they're doing a little nude photo shoot at her place, with a couple of well-placed heart emojis over his privates.

As you can see, the wine was flowing and their clothes are all over the floor ... and there's furry rugs and a fireplace. How romantic.

Ever the comedian, Eric also posted one of the photos on his IG story with a different caption ... "💘Happy Black History Month💘."

As you know ... Emily and Eric have been dating since January, going out for a romantic evening in the Big Apple before jetting off on a tropical vacation.