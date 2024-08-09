Emily Ratajkowski Casually Seeing Shaboozey, Not Officially Dating

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are showing an interest in one another ... but they aren't quite an item ... at least not yet.

Emily and Shaboozey sparked dating rumors this week when she showed him love during a performance Thursday at the Z100 Summer Bash in New York ... dancing along to his hit song in the crowd and then chatting him up backstage.

The very public show of support comes on the heels of Emily and Shaboozey reportedly being spotted holding hands earlier in the week at a Manhattan nightclub.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... they’re NOT officially dating but they are hanging out and seeing where things go.

At this point, we're told their relationship is very casual and nothing serious.

Thing is ... Emily lives in New York City and Shaboozey's doing a lot of touring this summer as he capitalizes on his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" ... and our sources say they're mainly hanging out whenever he's in the Big Apple.

Emily's known for dating fellow celebs ... she's got an impressive rolodex of famous exes ... and it will be interesting to see if she takes the next step with Shaboozey.