Country Star Shaboozey Passes Out 111 Jack Daniel's Shots at Miami E11EVEN Club

Shaboozey is blowing up right now over a song plugging Jack Daniel's -- so it's only fitting that he poured a crap ton of the whiskey brand while raging in Miami ... and we got footage.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer made sure Jack Daniel's had a history with partygoers at E11VEN ... buying 111 whiskey shots as he performed his hit song on the stage.

Check out the video ... Shaboozey is doing his thing on a crowded stage as servers pass out shots, and the whole place is singing along as he downs some whiskey himself.

Dude doesn't just sing about Jack Daniel's, he's really about that life ... 'cause he had bottle girls deliver a bunch of whiskey handles to his private table.

With his song in the Top 5 of the Billboard charts, Shaboozey can't miss right now ... and he made tons of fans in Miami, making it rain in the club as he partied until 5 AM. He also performed his song multiple times throughout the night ... even standing on top of the DJ booth at one point as he bounced around from stage to stage.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.