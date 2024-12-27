Kardashian Hot Shots of 2024 ... Blessed By The Bods!

The KarJenners always seem to be in a dash, but that doesn't stop them from livin' in the moment to flaunt their famous curves year round ... So what better way to keep up with their smokin shots and rockin' bikini photos than THIS moment right now?

Xmas may be over, but these gorgeous gals are sure to blow you a Christmas kiss in their teeny-tiny bikinis. Kylie and Kendall Jenner displayed some social media sass, while big sister Kim Kardashian lassoed up some steamy cowgirl selfies!

And these sexy sisters weren't in their swimwear the ENTIRE year ... Climb up to this stair photo of Kim Kardashian showing off her assets, while Khloe Kardashian's toned abs were on full display!

Kourtney started her 2024 as a new mom to baby Rocky, but never count out the oldest Kardashian sister to show some skin in a two-piece!

And one more thirst trap pic of Khloe -- just because she's too hot to handle! Check out this fire photo of Koko melting away the snow in the icy temps!