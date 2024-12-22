Decembeards -- Better Bare or Bearded?

With No Shave November behind us, we're taking a look at what's growin' this "Decembeard"! After you scroll through these scruffy snaps, voting if these celebs look better with scruff or no scruff, is an absolute must!

Jacob Elordi rose to fame as a clean-shaven hunk, but lately, he's pushed the grooming to the side and is rockin' the facial hair ... but which look has you sayin "Oh eLORDI?!"

"Aquaman" himself, Jason Momoa is known for his luscious hair and scruffy beard, but in a land far away -- back in 2011 -- he once hit the red carpet, showing off his chiseled jawline. Should Jason bring back the clean look or keep it buff and scraggly?

Prince William is a dishy man and usually opts for a squeaky clean face, but are you down enough for his beard to fully embrace?