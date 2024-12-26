Celebs Playing Winter Sports ... On Your Mark, Get Set, Snow!

As we roll into peak snow season on the slopes, don't mess with these icy stars shreddin' up the gnar! Grab your lift tickets, and while you warm up your snow skills ... these celebs are about to prove their snow tricks ain't for kids!

Check out stars like Lionel Richie, cool 'n' casual after an "all night long" snowboarding session, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky looked totally gnarly up on the mountain and TikTok star Nic Kaufmann took a snow go kart out for a wickedly awesome spin!

Making their way through the snow, Chelsea Handler let it all hang out and lit up a spliff with her dog on her backside, while Heidi Montag ventured down the 'The Hills' in a hot pink bikini!

And Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn showed off their pro skills, freestyling as a duo!