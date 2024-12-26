Celebrity Children's Books That Are Actually Worth Buying

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Turns out a ton of celebs have penned children’s books ... and a lot of them are actually pretty good!

Often inspired by their own offspring or early life experiences, these sweet stories tell tales of family, love and gratitude.

From Channing Tatum to Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton, these picture books would all make great additions to your little one’s library.

Channing Tatum never intended to become an author ... but he's now published multiple children's books.

The first in his series, The One and Only Sparkella , follows a little girl named Ella as she prepares for her first day at a new school. Unfortunately things don’t go quite as planned and Ella's classmates don’t like her bubbly personality. With some help from her dad, Ella learns how important it is to always keep her sparkle.

The whole series is based on Channing's real-life daughter Everly and is in talks to become both a live-action movie and an animated television series.

Dolly Parton's touching children’s book, Coat of Many Colors , is a must-read.

Based on her rural upbringing in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, the book uses lyrics from Dolly’s song "Coat of Many Colors" to tell the story of a young girl in need of a warm winter coat. With freezing weather quickly approaching, her mother sews a coat made of rags but she’s mocked by her classmates when she wears it to school.

With her positive attitude, the little girl soon realizes the coat was made with love “in every stitch” -- and teaches her classmates a lesson about what it means to truly be rich.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "It's Dolly - how could you go wrong? She does so much good for children's literacy, as well as the world. I bought this as a Christmas present for a dear friend... I will be ordering many more."

Matthew McConaughey is ready to impart his wisdom on some of his youngest fans with his children’s book, Just Because .

This 32-page picture book helps readers understand that sometimes life is all about contradictions. We can feel worried and excited at the same time or have more than one right answer to a question. We can be shaking but still be steady -- and that's all perfectly okay.

"First of all, I love Matthew. Secondly, I love the messages he shares on raising children. This book is designed for children, but the message is beneficial to all ages. Its very positive, uplighting and encouraging message is presented in a simple and easy to understand way. I think the world would be a better place if everyone would read it," one reader shared in a review.

Reese Witherspoon has had her own book club for years -- and now her youngest fans can get in on the fun.

Her beloved children's books have introduced readers into the creative and clever world of Busy Betty -- a little girl with an entrepreneurial free spirit and a brain that’s always working overtime. In the first book from the series, Betty attempts to give her smelly pup Frank a bath but realizes it's a little harder than she thought. With the help of her friend Mae, Betty learns she can accomplish anything with perseverance, teamwork, and one great idea.

One five-star reviewer shared: "I am a librarian and I don't have a lot of admiration for most celebrity children's books. Busy Betty is different. Reese Witherspoon is a gifted storyteller. It's exactly what you would expect from her…adorable, funny, and charming."

The World Needs More Purple People is all about embracing the things that bring us together as humans!

Written by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart, this children's book teaches children what it means to be a purple person. Penny Purple leads the way, telling kids what it takes to be purple -- being inclusive, being kind and being uniquely themselves. Readers will get the chance to be silly, exercise their curiosity, use their voice, and be inspired.

"I am a third and fourth grade special education teacher, and I bought this book to go along with our morning meetings (and because I love Kristen Bell <3). During our morning meetings, I focus on social emotional learning skills and what it means to be a good citizen and overall, a good person. This book EXCEEDED my expectations!!" one teacher shared in their review.

Jimmy Kimmel did it all when it came to his children's book, The Serious Goose !

Written, illustrated, and lettered by the late night host, the picture book was inspired by one of his nicknames for his kids. The engaging book encourages little ones to be silly in a serious way, challenging them to bring out the silly and make a no-nonsense goose smile.

One parent shared: "Overall, The Serious Goose is a fantastic addition to any child's bookshelf, perfect for sparking laughter and creativity. Plus, Kimmel donates proceeds from the book to children's hospitals, adding a heartwarming touch to this fun project."

Kristin Chenoweth is all about spreading the love in her children's book, What Will I Do with My Love Today?

The whimsical adventure about adoption follows a little girl named Kristi Dawn as she spends her day walking around New York City, sharing her love through acts of generosity. Whether she's singing with the church choir or helping a neighbor with gardening, she shares the importance of spreading kindness. And when she meets a lonely pup in need of a home, Kristi realizes that adoption is one of the most loving and life-changing gifts of all.

"I was concerned that the author was going to compare adopting a dog to adopting a child, as they are two separate experiences. Although the story does include an adopted dog, it takes a turn when the reader realizes that the child is also adopted, just like the author," one parent wrote in a review.

They continued, "The story is absolutely lovely pointing to how we can find comfort in each other just by showing our love. Personally it really moved me and I found myself tearing up at certain parts as I read the story to my child."

If you're getting ready for the arrival of a new family member, Gabrielle Union's Welcome to the Party was written for you!

Gabrielle penned her children’s book all about the journey leading up to the birth of her daughter Kaavia James, who was born via surrogate. The book serves as a festive and universal love letter from parents to little ones, sharing the excitement about welcoming a new baby into the family.

"This book is such a sweet book! It has a really adorable story that would be really great for older siblings to read to their new little siblings. The illustrations by Ashley Evans are fabulous so it's very visual for littles so it's a book that can definitely grow with baby," one reader shared in their review.

LeBron James knows that tomorrow's success starts with today’s promises.

His debut children’s book, I Promise , follows a group of students as they promise to be their best and do their best for their community. Whether it's helping one another on the playground, studying hard, or standing up for what's right, these young students are striving for greatness every day.

One five-star reviewer shared: "One of the best children's literature books I've ever read! Super multicultural, diverse, and uplifting for kiddos of all different shapes, sizes, colors, etc. Beautiful book with a wholesome story!"

Hoda Kotb's children’s book, You Are My Happy , is the perfect addition to any collection.

Inspired by Hoda's nighttime routine with her daughters, the book follows a mama bear and her cub as they get ready for a good night's sleep. The pair cuddle together and reflect on the everyday wonders of life that make them happy -- teaching the importance of gratitude for things both big and small.

"I bought this book for my new little grandson and truth be told - I wanted to keep it. I did send it to him and they all loved it. This little book is SO deeply sweet, I got teary-eyed every time I read it to myself. I am going to buy another copy to keep - for those days when I need to be reminded. It is a wonderful, heart-full book. Absolutely love it," one reader shared.