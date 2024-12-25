Stars Celebrating Hanukkah ... Chag Sameach!

The first night of Hanukkah kicks off just before sundown, and these celebs are showing you how it's done -- lighting the menorah, spinning some dreidels and spending time with their loved ones!

Josh Peck lit the menorah in the comfort of his own home and Mark Zuckerberg followed suit and snapped a photo of him gathered with his kiddos in front of the flame.

Former pro footballer Julian Edelman and his daughter Lily Rose sat at the table and celebrated the festival of lights -- even including their furry family member by placing a kippah on the pup's head!

Radio host Tanya Rad and hubby Roby Yadegar proudly posed with their Hanukkah gifts -- which were bagged in classic Hanukkah colors: blue, white and gold!