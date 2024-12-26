Celebrity Christmas Trees 2024 ... Havin' A Tree-mendous Xmas!

The stars always love a good spotlight, but when it comes to Christmas time, the attention is all on the trees! Celebrity Christmas trees thrive during the day, however at night: these famous trees are merry and bright!

Feelin' pine, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are havin' a cheerful time, while Celine Dion gave the royal tree-tment, getting all dolled up under the tree with snow-where to go!

Ludacris may have had a resting Grinch face, but he and wifey Eudoxie Bridges sure have chemis-tree under their bedazzled tree!

Cheers to Kate Hudson who put some serious work into her Christmas tree decorations, posting a series of festive snaps on social media ...

And 'ain't no other' like Christina Aguilera who put her own spin on the classic Christmas tree -- looking fire-hot with the bright red vibes!