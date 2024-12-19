Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Throwback Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Family Photos

It's Christmas time, but make it "Kristmas! The Kardashian-Jenner crew never back down from a photo-op, especially when it comes to XMAS! Gather round for nostalgic throwback pics of Hollywood's hottest fam ... they sure have aged well!

TMZ did some digging and unwrapped some gems from back in the day -- Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie -- all showin' out in their festive 'fits!

Check out the hefty amount of stockings in this photo of Kendall and Kylie -- both sisters nailing their adorable poses in matching red zip-ups in front of the fireplace!

Here's a sweet snap of Rob and Khloe on Christmas morning, in matching pajamas and smiling with glee after opening their gifts.

Stroll down Candy Cane Lane with our gallery of throwback Kardashian-Jenner family photos!

