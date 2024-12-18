Holiday Pets With Christmas Trees -- Firry Friends!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sometimes there's nothing better than hangin' with your four-legged friends and with the paw-lidays just around the corner, what better way to deck the halls paws than to scroll through some furry feel-good content?

All bark and no bite, stars like Paula Abdul and couple Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes had photo shoots with their fur babies, using the collar-ful Christmas trees as their backdrops!

Fashion expert Brad Goreski snuggled up by the tree with husband Gary Janetti and their precious pups, Alice and Theo ...

And under the Christmas tree, Bethenny Frankel smiled with ease for an adorable photo featuring Santa's little yelpers, Biggy and Smallz.

Check out our gallery of famous holiday pets with Christmas Trees ... We woof you a Merry Christmas!

