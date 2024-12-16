Famous Celebrity Houses Decked Out For Christmas, See Their Light Displays

Hollywood homes are ready for the holidays ... and their famous residents are getting in the spirit, with some festive lights and decorations.

Jamie Foxx is lighting up the night with a bright and colorful Christmas light display at his massive estate ... with even some of the biggest trees on the property covered in lights.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have houses right next door to one another ... and it looks like mother and daughter are coordinating their Christmas lights ... and outshining the neighbors.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are going with a classic look at their home ... with a row of poinsettias leading to their front door ... a nice touch, for sure.

