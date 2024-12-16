Famous Celebrity Houses Decked Out For Christmas, See Their Light Displays
Hollywood homes are ready for the holidays ... and their famous residents are getting in the spirit, with some festive lights and decorations.
Jamie Foxx is lighting up the night with a bright and colorful Christmas light display at his massive estate ... with even some of the biggest trees on the property covered in lights.
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have houses right next door to one another ... and it looks like mother and daughter are coordinating their Christmas lights ... and outshining the neighbors.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are going with a classic look at their home ... with a row of poinsettias leading to their front door ... a nice touch, for sure.
Other celebs getting in the Christmas spirit and lighting the way for Santa Claus ... Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner.
Check out the gallery ... it's a holiday lights showdown!!!