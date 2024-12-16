Hollywood is wishing you a Merry Grinchmas, fully decked out in "The Grinch" attire!

From the furry crooked fingers to the green snub nose ... these celebrity Grinches may look grumpy, but they sure are delighted with your presence presents!

Nailing the Christmas classic, stars like Glen Powell went full out and accessorized with his dog as "Max" ... and Khloe Kardashian successfully walked away with Kris Jenner's pricy Birkin bag and Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila!

From the sports world ... Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry hung up their parental suits and zipped up The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, crushing the looks!

We've gifted you a plethora of celebs dressed as "The Grinch" ... check out our green-packed gallery before it's too late!