'Bad Santa' Drug Suspect Stuck in Chimney, Arrested on Video

Christmas is the season to be jolly --- but not for one Massachusetts drug suspect who tried to pull a Santa Claus escape, but got stuck inside a chimney, according to police.

Tuesday night, police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Falls River, MA, prompting Robert Langlais and Tanisha Ibay to flee to the roof, cops said.

Ibay allegedly jumped from the roof onto a car parked on the street, while Langlais climbed inside the chimney ... but his attempt to evade capture failed miserably.

Check out body cam footage released by the PD ... it starts with the officer on the ground ordering Ibay -- who is on the roof -- to put her hands up, but, instead, she jumps onto the parked vehicle.

The video then cuts to a good Samaritan who informs the officer that Langlais has gone down the chimney. The cop walks to the chimney and points a flashlight inside, illuminating Langlais, who is clearly stuck.

More officers and rescue crews arrive on scene to pry Langlais out of his brick jail. Langlais was then taken to a local hospital to be checked out before he was charged with drug possession.

As for Ibay, she was also captured and charged with narcotics possession.