Sexy Celebrity Santas -- Guess Who!
Sexy Celebrity Santas Guess Who!
12/25/2021 12:30 AM PT
Santa baby, hurry down the chimney tonight!
Christmas is here so it's time to indulge in presents, sweets, and these sexy Santa Clauses coming to town!
These festive females -- including Remy Ma, Chanel West Coast, and Sabrina Carpenter -- are draping themselves in their best red rendition of St. Nick's classic clothes ... and it's up to you to figure out who's who!
Dash through this gallery of sexy celebrity Santas and see if you have what it takes to guess which holiday hottie is bringing the best gifts this season!
They'll have you wishing you've been nice this year!