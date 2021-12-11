Stars In The Snow -- Winter Wonderland!

12/11/2021 12:30 AM PT
Stars Stuck In Snow -- Catchin' The Cold!
Sleighbells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is glistening ... and these stars are a beautiful sight and happy to be bundled up tonight!

Chilly celebrities -- like Nina Dobrev, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Martha Hunt and Khalid -- are sharing their favorite freezing photos while taking a walk in a winter wonderland this season!

Celine Dion, Donald Faison, and Chelsea Handler are just a few other frosty faces sharing their fresh powder pics!

So, before you turn down building a snowman, click through this gallery of stars stuck in the snow making the best of being left out in the cold!

This frost doesn't have to bite!

