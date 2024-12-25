NBA Christmas Day WAGs ... Naughty or Nice?!?

The most wonderful time of the year always comes with a full slate of basketball matchups ... which means it's also TMZ Sports' cue to present the wives and girlfriends of the NBA's Christmas Day games!!

The first matchup is at the iconic Madison Square Garden where the New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs ... and Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's wives, Ali and Shannon, will certainly be rooting for the home team.

Chris Paul's wife, Jada, will likely be there, too ... as this could very well be the last holiday game for the future Hall of Fame guard, who's in his 20th season.

Speaking of the Knicks, former star Julius Randle will have his first Christmas game with the Minnesota Timberwolves later on in the day ... when his new team goes on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

You can expect to see Randle's wife, Kendra -- who is pregnant with baby No. 3 -- in the stands ... as well as Luka Doncic's wife, Anamaria, and Kyrie Irving's lady, Marlene.

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics showdown in Beantown will feature plenty of star power ... as Jayson Tatum's girl, R&B signer Ella Mai, and Jaylen Brown's new gal, Kysre Gondrezick, will be tuning in to the action.

There's more -- the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco ... meaning Savannah James and Ayesha Curry will be locked in on their longtime husbands duking it out against each other.

To round out the day, the Denver Nuggets are traveling to Arizona to go up against the Phoenix Suns ... and Nikola Jokic -- who, we're assuming, would rather be with his horses -- will get the most support from his wife, Natalija.