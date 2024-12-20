Celebrities' Elf On A Shelf

While kids are certainly trying to make their way onto Santa's nice list, plenty of parents -- including your favorite celebrities -- are being a little naughty by pranking their children into behaving well this holiday season.

We're, of course, referring to the annual Elf on a Shelf tradition ... where parents discreetly hide Santa's helper around the house in order to keep an eye on the kiddos -- and report back to the North Pole on who is being naughty or nice.

Now, if you aren't sold on the parenting hack, just know your favorites, like Jason Biggs and Zooey Deschanel, are going all out during the Christmas season with their Elf on a Shelf high-jinks.

In fact, take a look at what Kourtney Kardashian has done in the past ... one year she even staged her little scouts to have a snowball fight -- courtesy of some bite-sized marshmallows. Another vignette showed the Poosh founder's elves presenting a sickeningly sweet breakfast to her kids ... and you know how KK feels about sugar.

