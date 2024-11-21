'Hot Frosty' Will Help Guys Get Laid This Winter, Sex Therapist Says

Netflix's new holiday rom-com, "Hot Frosty," is sure to melt icy relations in the bedroom for some couples this winter ... this according to a renowned sex therapist.

Dr. Laura Berman, who is best known for her show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, tells TMZ ... the seasonal flick will likely help guys get laid during the winter months -- which is a notorious time for dry spells.

Play video content TMZ.com

According to the doctor, studies show people's sex drives decrease in the winter months, especially around the holidays ... likely due to the stress and lack of alone time with families being home more. Depression is far more common in the winter, too.

As the doc tells it ... "Hot Frosty" could cure this season's c***block, as it's a hyper-sexualized version of a Hallmark movie. Because of this, Dr. Laura is convinced "Hot Frosty" will leave female viewers' motors revved up this holiday season ... so, partners would be wise to throw it on when scrolling through the streamer's catalog.

Play video content TMZ.com

"Hot Frosty" hit Netflix back on November 13 and brought in a notable 16 million views within its first week. The Christmas comedy stars Lacey Chabert as a local diner owner who finds herself taking care of a -- obviously hot -- snowman, who's mysteriously brought to life.

"Schitt's Creek" star Dustin Milligan plays the sexy snowman in question ... first appearing in the film stark naked, apart from a red wool scarf.