Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett Crowd Surfs on Sold-Out Christmas Cruise

The Hallmark Channel is bringing the magic of its Christmas movies to the high seas ... launching 2 star-studded cruises set to put anyone in the holiday spirit.

One of the 2 crossings -- both of which are sold out -- has already left from Miami, Florida and is heading out for the crystal blue waters of Nassau, Bahamas ... with a number of the channel's fan-favorites onboard.

The first crossing features an appearance from Jonathan Bennett, who has been lovingly dubbed the "Gay King of Christmas" by Hallmark Channel fans and is hosting the getaway. As you can see in new video obtained by TMZ ... he is already getting up close and personal with guests.

Check it out ... Jonathan is seen towering above the screaming crowd of Hallmark fans, while being held up by security and a thin metal barrier.

The "Mean Girls" alum then puts his trust into the group below ... letting himself fall into an unexpected trust fall.

Thankfully, he is caught by the devoted fans ... allowing him to surf the crowd.

Jonathan isn't the only Hallmark Channel star on board ... Rachel Boston, B.J. Britt, Brooke D'Orsay, Hunter King, Kristoffer Polaha, among others are also there for the seasonal cruise.

After this charter wraps Nov. 9, Jonathan is set to head out for round two on Nov. 17 ... where he will be joined by a different group of Hallmark stars -- including Sarah Drew, Wes Brown, Aimee Garcia, and more.

Those hoping to score a last-minute ticket will likely have to wait until next year ... there are north of 100K folks on the waitlist for the 2024 experience.