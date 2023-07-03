'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Sells Palm Springs Home For $1 Million
7/3/2023 12:40 AM PT
Jonathan Bennett is raising a glass to his Palm Springs estate ... he just sold the pad he dubbed Mai Tai Manor for seven figures.
According to property records the "Mean Girls" actor sold the home Tuesday for a cool $1 mil.
The sale price is a little under the listing price ... as we first reported, Jonathan put the home on the market back in March for $1.15 million, but the good news for him ... he bought it in 2020 for $625K. Nice job!
The home screams Palm Springs ... it's a ranch design built in the 1970s, and there's a pool with some colorful lounge chairs in the backyard, which is lined with palm trees and views of the mountains.
The place is 1,296 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ... and it's where Jonathan and his husband, Jaymes Vaughan, got engaged.
Jonathan put the place up for sale because he and Jaymes were simply becoming too busy to spend enough time there to justify a second home.
Mai Tai Manor is famous in its own right ... the place has been featured in several publications, including "Celebrity Homes Unlocked" on The Design Network, plus MTV ... just to name a couple.
Joe Chung of Compass had the listing.