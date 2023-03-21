'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Selling Fun House in Palm Springs

Jonathan Bennett is offering up a slice of paradise ... he's selling his fun house in Palm Springs and he's looking to walk away with some change in his pocket.

The "Mean Girls" star listed the charming home, which he playfully calls Mai Tai Manor, for $1.15M ... after snagging it back in 2020 for $625K.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad has a modern feel ... it comes with some nice touches, like french doors, bedrooms that open out to a colorful backyard with a pool ... and a patio area for sipping those mai tais!!!

Joe Chung of Compass holds the listing and tells us, Jonathan and his husband Jaymes Vaughan scooped up the 1970s-built ranch home a few years ago and even got engaged in the backyard.

They've since added their own finishing touches on the getaway home ... like splashing teal all over the outdoor entertainment areas.

Between TV gigs and expanding their LGBTQ+ cruise company OUTbound, we're told the couple will have less leisure time to spend at Mai Tai Manor -- hence they're putting it on the market.

Fun fact ... Mai Tai Manor has been featured in a ton of publications like Design Network, Celebrity Homes Unlocked, MTV and more.