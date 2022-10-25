Elvis Presley's Honeymoon House in Palm Springs Finds Buyer

The home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned looks like it's about to get a new owner ... someone willing to pay a pretty penny to live like the King of Rock and Roll.

Our real estate sources tell us an offer's been accepted for the Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs.

The crib hit the market earlier this month with a $5.65 million listing price, and we're told the seller accepted an offer Thursday, though the sale is not yet complete.

The 4-bedroom home is famous because Elvis leased it in 1966 for a whole year, which set him back $21,000 -- ridiculously cheap for 2022, but in '66 that was a small fortune.

Elvis and Priscilla were supposed to tie the knot at the property on May 1, 1967 ... but after the press got wind of the wedding plan, Elvis and Priscilla changed course and went to Sin City for a classic Vegas wedding.

The house has a ton of history -- Elvis and Priscilla were, umm ... busy in Palm Springs because exactly 9 months after their wedding, Lisa Marie Presley was born. That's some honeymoon!

The 4,695 square foot home features rock walls, a floating fireplace and terrazzo flooring ... and like any good desert home, there's a huge backyard pool with a view of the mountains.

Famously dubbed the "House of Tomorrow," the property is a PS landmark ... it's known to draw Elvis fanatics, tourists and architecture aficionados.