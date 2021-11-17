Elvis Presley's Dental Crown Goes Up for Auction, Filled with Gold

There's a crowning piece of Elvis Presley history hitting the market ... his gold-filled dental work is going on the auction block.

Elvis' crown -- one from his mouth -- is up for bidding via Kruse GWS Auctions as part of the upcoming Artifacts of Hollywood & Music auction.

The dental crown has changed hands over the years ... the auction house says Elvis' fiancée, Linda Thompson, originally gifted it to Jimmy Velvet before it ended up in a private collection after being purchased in 1996 from the Elvis Presley Museum ... and now it's time for a new owner.

The bidding starts December 4 at 10 AM PT ... and the auction house is putting the opening bid on the Elvis tooth at $2,500.