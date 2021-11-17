Elvis Presley's Dental Crown Goes Up for Auction, Filled with Gold
Elvis Presley Dental Crown Goes Up For Auction ... And It's Filled with Gold!!!
11/17/2021 9:03 AM PT
There's a crowning piece of Elvis Presley history hitting the market ... his gold-filled dental work is going on the auction block.
Elvis' crown -- one from his mouth -- is up for bidding via Kruse GWS Auctions as part of the upcoming Artifacts of Hollywood & Music auction.
The dental crown has changed hands over the years ... the auction house says Elvis' fiancée, Linda Thompson, originally gifted it to Jimmy Velvet before it ended up in a private collection after being purchased in 1996 from the Elvis Presley Museum ... and now it's time for a new owner.
The bidding starts December 4 at 10 AM PT ... and the auction house is putting the opening bid on the Elvis tooth at $2,500.
The rest of the items going on the block are pretty cool too ... and there's more Elvis memorabilia, including a handwritten letter to his cousin from 1958 when he was stationed in Germany and an Elvis guitar signed by Robert Plant.