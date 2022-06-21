Priscilla Presley Praises Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, thinks Austin Butler did a stunning job playing the late performer ... and says the internet should pipe down on the scathing critiques.

We got Priscilla outside the Chinese Theater in Hollywood Tuesday -- she was amongst other members of the Presley family as they left their handprints in cement in front of the theater ahead of the new film's release.

She says AB is just fantastic in his depiction ... and thinks the people talkin' smack don't know Elvis the way she did. Priscilla says she felt just like she was watching her ex-husband up on the big screen ... even though Butler's gotten some harsh criticism online for the portrayal.

Users on TikTok tore the actor apart after the studios posted a scene, trying to get a viral challenge going -- but social media trolls said an impersonator from Vegas could've done a better job.