Priscilla Presley Says She Wasn't Involved in Elvis Wedding Ban

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, says she wasn't in on any convos leading up to the recent booting of impersonators from Las Vegas wedding chapels ... in fact, it's all news to her.

We got Priscilla in WeHo as she was leaving The Ivy, and she made it as clear as she could -- "That has nothing to do with me."

PP actually looked pretty shook up (sorry, had to do it) when our photog told her what was going on, like she was unaware of the corporate decision.

As we've been reporting ... Authentic Brands Group, which handles all licensing of Elvis' likeness and merchandise, fired off cease and desist letters to Las Vegas wedding chapels last month -- warning them about unauthorized uses of "The King."

Luckily, it seems Priscilla and Elvis impersonators -- who are understandably stressed -- might not have much to worry about. ABG released a follow-up statement Friday, calling the entire thing a miscommunication.

They apologized their talks with "a small number of Las Vegas-based chapels" caused concern, and say they are actively working with them to make sure Elvis' name, image and likeness are keeping up with his legacy.